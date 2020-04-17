First responders in Central surprise boy with social distancing birthday parade

CENTRAL - A lot of people have been having parades for their loved ones' birthdays during the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, first responders in Central stepped in to help a child celebrate his big day. With lights and sirens blaring, they rolled down Magnolia Square all to celebrate Ryan Henagan's eighth birthday.

"I saw my dad, my brother, and my friends. Everyone honked, waved, threw stuff at me and had signs," Ryan said.

A complete surprise for Ryan, who says he didn't expect to celebrate due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It was my favorite thing in my whole entire life, and I didn't know that this was happening."

With bold blue signs in the yard and waves as the parade rolled by, it's a birthday his sister Skyelan says he'll always remember.

"I thought today was great because it made him happy, and I loved seeing him excited like that. And he got all those presents, which was amazing," she said.

As the presents piled up on the curb, Ryan was full of joy seeing his friends come to celebrate.

"I was just like wow, I did not expect it to be this many people."

It was an eighth birthday, although different from other parties, that's now set the bar high.