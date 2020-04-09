First Lady speaks out on importance of wearing face masks during COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON D.C.- First Lady Melania Trump spoke out on Twitter Thursday to remind Americans of the importance of wearing facemasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

She posted a photo of herself wearing a cloth mask, becoming the first of the Trump family to be seen in public wearing a mask.

"As the CDC studies the spread of #COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when social distancing can be hard to do," the first lady posted on her social media accounts. "Remember, this does NOT replace the importance of social distancing."

Shortly after posting the video in which she stated the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, she posted a still photo of her wearing the mask.



The federal guidelines for wearing cloth face coverings were adjusted April 3, suggesting Americans wear non-medical cloth coverings when in public, in large part to prevent the spread of the virus via those who are asymptomatic carriers.

Initially, guidelines were that masks were not necessary for the general public for the purposes of avoiding getting sick. The President, when announcing the new measures, stressed the guidelines were voluntary.

The first lady has been tested at least once for the virus, according to her spokeswoman, who confirmed the March 13 test was negative, CNN reports.