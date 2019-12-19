First-class airline passenger gives his seat to 88-year-old woman, making her 'dream come true'

Jack gives his first-class seat to 88-year-old Violet Photo: Leah Amy/Facebook

ABC reports that an 88-year-old woman was traveling in the back of a Virgin Atlantic flight when a stranger offered her a more comfortable seat in the airline's Upper Class, which is the equivalent of first-class.

The gesture was significant, as traveling in Virgin's Upper Class means enjoying a variety of perks, like roomy seats that recline into flatbeds and extensive menu options.

Violet, the elderly woman who'd been seated in the back of the flight, had always dreamed of traveling first-class.

And without any prompting, a man named Jack granted her wish.

Leah Amy, a flight attendant who witnessed the incident, took to Facebook to post what happened.

Amy says Jack had purchased seats for himself and his family on a flight that was headed to London from New York.

And, the New Zealand Herald adds that when Jack happened to meet Violet at the airport, he decided to switch seats with her.

"When he got on board," Amy wrote, "Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her. He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him to."

Violet's "dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true," Amy said. "You should have seen her face when I tucked her in her bed after supper. She said her daughter won't believe her, and wanted a 'selfie' to prove it, but didn't have a phone or an email address."



