Firetruck involved in accident resulting in one injured on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - An accident involving a fire truck on the intersection of Airline Highway and Cedarcrest Avenue resulted in one injury, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the crash happened as the vehicle was responding a medical call, and one person was injured and transported to the hospital by EMS. The firefighters immediately assisted the vehicles involved.

The condition of the person involved is unknown. No other information is available at this time.