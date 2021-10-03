Latest Weather Blog
Firestone agrees to pay $3.35M after lawsuit for environmental violations at Sulphur facility
SULPHUR - After a violation of the Clean Air Act, Firestone agreed to settle for $3.35 million in civil penalties.
The Western District of Louisiana Attorney's Office said Firestone broke several federal and state environmental laws at the synthetic rubber manufacturing facility in Sulphur.
As a part of the settlement, Firestone will have to meet emissions limits, limit hazardous air pollutants from facility dryers, install controls and monitors on covered flares and take other actions to limit pollution.
Firestone will pay a civil penalty of over $2 million to the United States and more than $1 million to the Louisiana Department of Environment Quality for a total of $3,350,000.
Trending News
The company will also have to complete a Beneficial Environmental Project in Louisiana by funding air monitoring system upgrades through Southwest Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Almost a hundred turn out for 2-year-old's vigil in Ascension Parish
-
Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out...
-
Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game
-
Councilman fails investigation by permit office, neighbor still worried about flooding
-
Big crowd, long lines anticipated for LSU's SEC opener at Tiger Stadium