Firestone agrees to pay $3.35M after lawsuit for environmental violations at Sulphur facility

2 hours 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, October 02 2021 Oct 2, 2021 October 02, 2021 9:09 PM October 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: Bridgestone

SULPHUR - After a violation of the Clean Air Act, Firestone agreed to settle for $3.35 million in civil penalties.

The Western District of Louisiana Attorney's Office said Firestone broke several federal and state environmental laws at the synthetic rubber manufacturing facility in Sulphur.

As a part of the settlement, Firestone will have to meet emissions limits, limit hazardous air pollutants from facility dryers, install controls and monitors on covered flares and take other actions to limit pollution.

Firestone will pay a civil penalty of over $2 million to the United States and more than $1 million to the Louisiana Department of Environment Quality for a total of $3,350,000.

The company will also have to complete a Beneficial Environmental Project in Louisiana by funding air monitoring system upgrades through Southwest Louisiana.

