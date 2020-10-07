70°
Firefighters wrestle early morning house fire just south of Evangeline Street

Wednesday, October 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to an early morning blaze that broke out at a home just south of Evangeline Street Wednesday morning.

The house fire occurred within the 4500 block of Clayton Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

According to officials, at this time the fire has not resulted in any injuries.  

Few additional details related to the incident were immediately available.

