Firefighters wrestle early morning house fire just south of Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to an early morning blaze that broke out at a home just south of Evangeline Street Wednesday morning.
The house fire occurred within the 4500 block of Clayton Drive shortly before 5 a.m.
According to officials, at this time the fire has not resulted in any injuries.
Few additional details related to the incident were immediately available.