Firefighters wrestle aggressive blaze at local business off Siegen Lane

On Sunday (May 31) night, first responders and police were called to the scene of an aggressive fire that broke out at Tai Industries, on Cedar Park Avenue. Photo: Tai Industries, Inc.

BATON ROUGE - Late Sunday night, first responders were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a business not far from Siegen Lane's Industriplex area.

This is one of the first in a string of fires that broke out Sunday night and continued throughout the morning in Baton Rouge.

Officials with the St. George Fire Department say they were dispatched to Tai Industries Inc., a business within the 11000 block of Cedar Park Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found an aggressive fire coming from a large stack of materials piled just under the building's overhang.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which had already spread to a roll-up door and to a nearby pickup truck.

Their quick action prevented the fire from advancing into the building's main structure.

Fire crews were joined by members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, who controlled vehicular traffic in the area while firefighters wrestled with the blaze.

After more than an hour of intense effort, the fire was declared 'under control' at 1:10 a.m.

The blaze was especially damaging, causing a partial collapse of the building's overhang and destroying a nearby pickup truck.

At this time, investigators with St. George Fire are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The other three fires that broke out overnight occurred on Plank Road, Packard Street, and at a business on Airline Highway.