Vacant house fire off Plank Road ruled arson

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Dept. say, early Monday (June 1) morning, an arsonist set a fire to a vacant home on Packard Street, causing $3,000 worth of damage.

BATON ROUGE - First responders with Baton Rouge Police, EMS, and the Baton Rouge Fire Department were kept busy early Monday morning when a rash of fires broke out at various locations throughout the Capital City including Plank Road, an area near Siegen Lane, and in Zion City's Packard Street.

The blaze on Packard Street, only about two miles away from an early morning fire at a tire shop on Plank Road, occurred at a vacant home and caused $3,000 worth of damage.

Fire crews arrived at the home, which is within the 4600 block of Packard Street, around 1:53 a.m. to find flames in its front window.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in less than 15 minutes, and say no injuries occurred during the event.

Investigators analyzed the scene and discovered the fire was a result of arson.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact investigators at (225) 354-1419.