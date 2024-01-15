Firefighters working to put out blaze at law firm along Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a law firm along Perkins Road.

A spokesperson for the fire department said Perkins Road is closed between Wimbledon and Rod Laver avenues, near Perkins Rowe shopping center.

As of 10:15, firefighters have been working close to two hours to get the fire under control. No information about what started the fire has been released.