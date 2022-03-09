Firefighters rescue person trapped in elevator at LSU

BATON ROUGE - First responders had to climb down an elevator shaft on LSU's campus to remove a person who was trapped after the lift became stuck.

Photos shared by the Baton Rouge Fire Department showed crews parked outside the Life Sciences building in the middle of campus. The department said the elevator apparently broke around 8 a.m. and was stuck between the second and third floors.

Firefighters got the person out unharmed after about 15 minutes.