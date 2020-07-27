Firefighters rescue driver after overturned vehicle becomes submerged along I-10

78°
Monday, July 27 2020
BATON ROUGE - A person was rescued from atop a vehicle submerged in water along I-10 in East Baton Rouge Monday morning.

The St. George Fire Department says firefighters were called to a crash on the interstate between Siegen Lane and Highland Road just before 7 a.m. 

According to the department, the vehicle had overturned and was submerged near the roadway. The driver had managed to get atop the vehicle, but he was unable to get out of the water due to dangerous conditions.

Firefighters were able to don protective equipment and went into the water to retrieve the driver. 

Two other vehicles crashed along the interstate between Essen Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard while crews were investigating the initial accident. One of those vehicles was found on its side. The other was stuck in knee-deep water.

Neither driver in the other crashes needed rescue. No serious injuries were reported.

