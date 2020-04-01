Firefighters: Family of four escapes devastating house fire "with the clothes on their backs"

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge family escaped a devastating fire that destroyed their home early Wednesday morning.

St George firefighters were dispatched to the 13000 block of Rampart Court, which is nestled in the cul-de-sac of a neighborhood off Perkins Road, shortly after 4 a.m.

First responders arrived to find a family of four outside of the home, which was engulfed in flames; the two adults and two children said they were awakened by the sound of the blaze and managed to escape with only the clothes on their backs.

They watched a large section of their home's roof collapse as firefighters wrestled the flames.

After a 33-minute battle, firefighters had the blaze under control.

The family walked away from the event uninjured and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

As of 8:56 a.m., St. George's Fire Prevention Bureau found that the blaze originated in the engine compartment of an SUV parked under the home's carport.

This caused the fire to spread from three vehicles to the home.

Fire officials say this incident was not an act of arson, but "an unfortunate accident."