Firefighters extinguish over 15 trash fires caused by arson overnight

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters celebrated their Fourth of July by extinguishing 17 trash fires Saturday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, fire crews were busy extinguishing several trash and rubbish fires throughout the city on July 4, 2020.

Officials say that all the dumpter and trash fires were intentionally set on fire between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Baton Rouge Fire Investigators are asking anyone with information about these fires to call 225-354-1419. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers.

Below is a list of addresses and times of the fires.

16441 S HARRELLS FERRY @ 11:05 p.m.

12254 LA MARGIE @ 10:53 p.m. DUMPSTER

13900 S HARRELLS FERRY @10:53 p.m. TRASH CAN

650 N ARDENWOOD @ 10:52 p.m. DUMPSTER

11140 BOARDWALK @ 10:47 p.m. DUMPSTER

5151 HIGHLAND RD @ 10:44 p.m. DUMPSTER

10721 CHERRY HILL @ 10:37 p.m. DUMPSTER

6875 HARRY @ 9:52 p.m. RUBBISH

11585 N HARRELLS FERRY @ 9:27 p.m. DUMPSTER

1500 LA ANNIE @ 9:10 p.m. SOFA

5665 MCCLELLAND @ 8:28 p.m. DUMPSTER

1134 N ARDENWOOD @ 8:26 p.m. DUMPSTER

2148 ONEAL @ 6:03 p.m. DUMPSTER

2467 BROWNLEE @ 12:30 a.m. DUMPSTER

3779 EATON @ 12:44 a.m. FURNITURE BY DUMPSTER

3140 N SHERWOOD FOREST @ 1:07 a.m. TRASH BY PARK PAVILLION

3330 HARDING BL @ 01:13 a.m. DUMPSTER