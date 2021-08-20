77°
Firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant home on East Washington Street
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home in Old South Baton Rouge was the scene of a house fire early Friday morning, officials say.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), first responders were called to a home on East Washington Street at Colorado Street where they found a 'fully involved' fire.
No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.
As of 5:15 a.m., they were working to put out hot spots.
Fire officials have yet to reveal the cause of the blaze.
