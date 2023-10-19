56°
Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment complex off Sherwood Forest
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters are working to put out hot spots after a fire broke out at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Drive.
911 dispatchers sent crews to the complex in the 11000 block of Stan Avenue, near Choctaw around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the fire department tells News 2 flames are under control, and that fire damage was contained to an upstairs unit where the fire is believed to have begun. Some other units received smoke damage.
A WBRZ crew is at the scene.
Check back for updates.
