56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment complex off Sherwood Forest

7 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, April 27 2016 Apr 27, 2016 April 27, 2016 7:47 PM April 27, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters are working to put out hot spots after a fire broke out at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Drive.

911 dispatchers sent crews to the complex in the 11000 block of Stan Avenue, near Choctaw around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the fire department tells News 2 flames are under control, and that fire damage was contained to an upstairs unit where the fire is believed to have begun. Some other units received smoke damage.

A WBRZ crew is at the scene.

Check back for updates.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days