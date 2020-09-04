Latest Weather Blog
Firefighter injured, 7 displaced due to intentionally set fire on North 35th Street
BATON ROUGE - Early Friday morning, shortly before 5 a.m., Baton Rouge Firefighters returned to a home that had been set on fire by an arsonist on Wednesday morning.
The home, which is within the 1100 block of North 35th Street, was on fire again Friday morning and this time as firefighters returned to the blaze they found the duplex "engulfed in flames" that were quickly spreading to other homes.
Officials say the fire, which was once again set by an arsonist, spread to neighboring homes and to two vehicles, leaving a total of seven individuals displaced. Those seven are being assisted by the Red Cross.
In their official report, Baton Rouge Fire officials also say a firefighter suffered a minor injury while responding to the blaze when they stepped into a hole between the houses and injured their knee.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car caught on video plowing through Times Square protesters
-
Friday hearing to provide update on pandemic learning and high school sports
-
Liberty High renaming process to cost $170,000, over $55,000 raised in donations...
-
Convalescent plasma study to determine benefits for COVID patients
-
Keeping students safe, wearing masks at school
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen