Fired state trooper takes plea deal, avoids prison after on-duty shooting that left man paralyzed

BATON ROUGE - A former state trooper charged with shooting a 19-year-old in the back during a traffic stop several years ago pleaded guilty Monday.

The shooting happened in 2018, but Kasha Domingue was not formally charged with a crime until late 2020. She was fired from Louisiana State Police in 2021, about five months after her indictment on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated second-degree battery.

On Monday, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Domingue pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor. Domingue will get six months on probation and must agree to never take on a law enforcement job again.

A federal lawsuit alleged that Domingue shot the victim, Clifton Dilley, in the back during the stop. Dilley, who was 19 at the time, was left paralyzed by the shooting.

The shooting was not caught on Domingue's body camera or dash camera, and the lawsuit went on to say Domingue "fabricated a completely false account" of what happened, claiming she called in the shooting using a certain police code that indicated she used her Taser, not a gun.

Records also indicated that Domingue used her Taser just hours earlier during that same shift.

The civil lawsuit against Domingue is still pending.