Fire that destroyed Denham Springs home started in shed; mom & 2 kids unharmed

DENHAM SPRINGS - Investigators believe a two-alarm fire that destroyed a Denham Springs home Monday night started in a shed that was attached to the residence.

Fire investigators said they are looking at whether an electrical short sparked the blaze. The home was a total loss.

The house is on Dove Hollow Drive, off Highway 16 in the Rolling Meadow subdivision.

Clint Ford, a spokesman for Livingston Fire District 4, says they believe the fire began near the carport, but haven't determined a specific cause. He also told News 2's Brett Buffington the department will likely request the help of the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Ford also says a mother and her two children were home when the blaze broke out. All three made it out unharmed. She told firefighters she saw sparks and heard a popping noise in the back of the home, where the family's car was parked.

We'll have more updates as the investigation continues.