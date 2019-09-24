Fire prompts evacuation at Popeyes on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A Popeyes restaurant on Highland Road was evacuated as it filled with smoke late Tuesday evening. It's the second time in two months a fire has been reported at that location.

Photos taken from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders at the Popeyes located in front of Home Depot on Highland, next to Starbucks.

The St. George Fire Department says units arrived at 6:52 p.m. and found the restaurant filling with smoke. Firefighters found the fire coming from an exterior wall, which was quickly knocked down. The fire was contained by 7:16 p.m.

No one was injured, but staff and customers were evacuated from the building.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.

In late July, crews were called to the same location after a kitchen fire was reported. Officials told WBRZ the "fire" was actually smoldering wires in the kitchen—no one was injured.