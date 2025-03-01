60°
Officials say no person inside after vehicle that went into water in Morganza

2 hours 21 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 5:49 PM March 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGANZA - Emergency officials say no one was inside a vehicle that went in the water behind the levee at the 7000 block of Morganza Highway.

Fire officials said they were recovering a vehicle that required fire department divers around 5:30 p.m.

