Fire officials investigating after home on W. Johnson Street set on fire twice in one week

BATON ROUGE - For the second time this week, firefighters were called to a reported fire at a house in the 400 block of W. Johnson Street.

Crews were called to a fire around 4:43 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters found the vacant house fully engulfed in flames. It was brought under control around 5:09 a.m., according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the same location on Monday. Fire officials say, the cause of both fires has been ruled as arson.

Anyone with information on the fires can call the Baton Rouge Fire Department at 225-354-1419.