Fire officials: Flames consume vacant home off Plank Road, arsonist responsible

BATON ROUGE - Early Monday morning, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire that consumed a vacant home off Plank Road.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the 3200 block of Roppolo Street and arrived shortly after midnight to find the home completely consumed in flames.

Following a nearly hour-long battle with the blaze, it was finally extinguished.

The home was a total loss, but thanks to the quick response of first responders, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials say an investigation into the cause of the fire revealed it was the result of arson.

Anyone with information related to the blaze is urged to contact a Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigator at (225) 354-1419.