Fire erupts inside Baton Rouge apartment building, destroys roof

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a fourplex fire in Baton Rouge Monday morning.

The fire was reported before 8 a.m. at a vuilding on Blair Lane off Summa Avenue. According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire had collapsed the roof when crews arrived on scene.

A total of six engines, two ladders, and a rescue truck were involved. The Red Cross was also called to assist. 

"St. George firefighters fought the fire very aggressively and did a remarkable job of preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings located only about ten feet away," a fire department spokesperson said.

Sources say one person suffered a panic attack as a result of the fire. No serious injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the fire at this time.

