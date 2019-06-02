Fire crews responded to beauty shop fire on N. Acadian Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a reported building fire on N. Acadian early Sunday Morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to a beauty shop N. Acadian around midnight.

Once Firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the building. They were able to stop the fire from spreading.

No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. BRFD estimates the damages to be about $10,000.

The cause of the building fire is still under investigation.