Fire crews responded to beauty shop fire on N. Acadian Sunday morning

3 hours 34 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 June 02, 2019 10:51 AM June 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a reported building fire on N. Acadian early Sunday Morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to a beauty shop N. Acadian around midnight.

Once Firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the building. They were able to stop the fire from spreading.

No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. BRFD estimates the damages to be about $10,000.

The cause of the building fire is still under investigation.

