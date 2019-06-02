93°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire crews responded to beauty shop fire on N. Acadian Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a reported building fire on N. Acadian early Sunday Morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to a beauty shop N. Acadian around midnight.
Once Firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the building. They were able to stop the fire from spreading.
No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. BRFD estimates the damages to be about $10,000.
The cause of the building fire is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vote on 415 connector pushed back to Sunday
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show