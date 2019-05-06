61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire causes serious damage at Baker home

1 year 3 days 11 hours ago Wednesday, May 02 2018 May 2, 2018 May 02, 2018 11:43 AM May 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire in Baker Wednesday.

The fire was reported before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Lavey Lane and Sherron Avenue. A man and woman were inside the home but no serious injuries were reported.

Both the Zachary and Baker Fire Departments were called to the scene. Photos show the fire was extinguished by noon, however, the home sustained serious damage.

The fire is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days