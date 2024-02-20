40°
Fire at Burbank Walmart determined to be intentional; business closed indefinitely
BATON ROUGE - A fire at the Walmart on Burbank Drive was determined to be intentional, leaving the building closed until further notice.
The St. George Fire Department said crews were called out just before 8 p.m. Sunday after a fire was reported inside the Walmart. When they arrived, the building was already evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Due to extensive damage from sprinklers, smoke, and the flames, the Walmart will be closed indefinitely, the fire department said. Nearby alternatives for groceries include Albertsons or Rouses, both on Bluebonnet Boulevard.
