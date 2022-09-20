77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire at apartment complex along Highland Road displaces two residents

1 hour 26 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, September 20 2022 Sep 20, 2022 September 20, 2022 8:25 PM September 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A fire at an apartment complex along Highland Road on Tuesday evening displaced two residents and investigators are unsure what sparked the flames. 

According to firefighters, a fire broke out around 6:30 at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road. 

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but firefighters found the flames in an interior wall of an upstairs apartment. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two apartments were damaged by the flames and one unit below was damaged by water. Two people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. 

