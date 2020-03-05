Filmed locally on the USS Kidd, see the trailer for Tom Hanks' new WWII epic

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two years after filming took over the USS Kidd WWII museum in downtown Baton Rouge, the world is getting its first look at Tom Hanks' new passion project 'Greyhound.'

Written by and starring Hanks, the movie follows the commander of the titular Navy destroyer as it escorts a military convoy during the second World War. Hanks adapted the screenplay from the novel 'The Good Shepherd.'

The film was directed by Academy award-winner Aaron Schneider and will be released June 12. You can watch the full trailer below.

Hanks caused a buzz in Baton Rouge back in 2018 when he visited the city to film the project. Passersby lined along the levee in hopes of getting a glimpse of the iconic actor aboard the vessel.

What a nice guy -- here's @tomhanks teasing our story tonight! He's making my job easy... @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/llVhb34RCg — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 9, 2018

Museum staff said revenue brought in from the movie's production helped them afford upgrades for the historic landmark.

Hanks is a known history buff and has a strong interest in all things related to WWII, going so far as to narrate an attraction at the D-Day museum in New Orleans.