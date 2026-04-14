Filing, payment extensions available for taxpayers affected by flooding

BATON ROUGE - State tax extensions will be made available to Louisiana taxpayers whose homes, principal places of business and critical tax records are located in areas where federal disaster area declarations have been made.

As of this writing, 20 parishes have been designated federal disaster areas:

Acadia

Ascension

Avoyelles

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

St. Helena

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Vermilion

Washington

West Feliciana

Should additional parishes be added to the federal declarations, they will receive the same relief.

For sales, severance and excise taxes due on or after August 11, 2016, and on or before October 31, 2016, the extended deadline is November 15, 2016.

For withholding tax returns and remittances due on or after August 11, 2016, and on or before November 15, 2016, the extended deadline is November 30, 2016.

For individual income, corporation income, franchise and other income taxes, along with estimated tax payments due on or after August 11, 2016, and on or before January 17, 2017, the extended deadline is January 17, 2017.

For tax returns, payments and remittances submitted by the extended deadline, the Louisiana Department of Revenue will waive any late filing penalties, late payment penalties and interest that would otherwise apply.

Taxpayers in federal disaster areas should write “South La. Flooding 2016” in black ink at the top of their tax returns.

For more information, including the complete list of taxes eligible for filing and payment extensions, read Revenue Information Bulletin 16-047.