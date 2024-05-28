Fight at community event between two Pierre Part residents results in public disturbance, battery arrests

PIERRE PART — Two Pierre Part residents were arrested for disturbing a community event and attacking deputies and then each other over the weekend, Assumption Parish deputies said.

Hobie Paul Hebert and Farrah Domingue, both 26, were booked on two counts each of disturbing the peace after they were began fighting one another at a Saturday night community event.

As deputies working security for the event approached the confrontation, Hebert attempted to walk away after being told to stay put, deputies said. He then reportedly became aggressive began a physical altercation with the deputies before being arrested and damaging a patrol unit.

Hebert and Domingue were fighting amongst each other for an extended period of time, deputies said.

In addition to the disturbing the peace charges, Hebert was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and simple criminal damage. Domingue was also booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.