Fifth person dead at New Orleans retirement home; 24 cases reported at facility

Photo: Google Earth

NEW ORLEANS - Five of Louisiana's coronavirus deaths were reported at a New Orleans retirement home with at least two dozen confirmed cases of the disease.

Health officials confirmed Thursday that five people at Lambeth House had died from the virus. Two of those deaths were confirmed Wednesday.

The victims were ages 98, 92, 80, 84 and 91.

Governor John Bel Edwards said Thursday that 24 residents have tested positive for the virus.

The first person diagnosed at the home, an 84-year-old resident, was taken to a hospital March 6 with pneumonia-like symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19.

That initial announcement came shortly after the Louisiana Nursing Home Association warned against visiting nursing facilities amid the outbreak. The elderly are considered more at risk for the virus, with people over the age of 65 having a much higher fatality rate.

Lambeth House told WWL-TV it's taking the following steps to prevent further spread of the virus.

-Restricted interaction between the center’s assisted living and independent living residents

-Cancellation of all off-site social activities and scheduled on-site social events

-Prohibition of any non-essential visitors to the center

-Closure of the center’s café

-Closure of the center’s wellness center

-Sitters and domestic housekeeper assistants from off-site are also prohibited from accessing the center