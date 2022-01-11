Fiery crash shuts down I-10 overnight at LA/MS state line; Driver unharmed

PEARL RIVER - The interstate was shut down overnight and into Tuesday morning in both directions on the Pearl River Bridge.

A crash involving only a semi-truck car hauler led to eight vehicles up in flames. Emergency crews responded to the scene Monday night on the westbound side of I-10 at the Louisiana and Mississippi state line.

Troopers say the semi was hauling seven new BMW vehicles when it crashed into the side of the bridge, but each car and the truck hauling them were burned in the fire to quickly follow.

Troopers say the driver of the semi escaped the crash unharmed.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation tell WBRZ they will inspected the bridge as soon as the crash cleared before opening either side of the interstate.

Check back for updates.

