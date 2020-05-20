Fiery crash on Sherwood Forest Blvd. leaves two critically injured

BATON ROUGE- A fiery, single-vehicle crash leaves two people critically injured Wednesday afternoon on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Lake Sherwood Ave. around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

Witnesses say the vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire.

Authorities report two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story.