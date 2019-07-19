Latest Weather Blog
Fiery crash closes Airline Highway in Gonzales late Thursday night
GONZALES - A major accident shut down all northbound lanes of Airline Highway late Thursday night in Ascension Parish.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on US 61 North at Burnside. DOTD traffic cameras showed a vehicle with flames and heavy smoke coming from the hood of the car.
State police and fire crews assisted the scene.
Authorities reopened the roadway around 10:30 p.m.
It's still unclear what exactly caused the crash, or if anyone was injured. We've reached out to officials for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tip to 2 On Your Side leads deputies to opportunistic thieves who...
-
EBR School Board unanimously approves budget to cut hundreds of jobs
-
Snoball stands staying busy during summer heat
-
Still recovering from life-changing injury, former SU football player moves into new...
-
Two parish presidents abandon their communities during Barry for Las Vegas