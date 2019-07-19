Fiery crash closes Airline Highway in Gonzales late Thursday night

GONZALES - A major accident shut down all northbound lanes of Airline Highway late Thursday night in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on US 61 North at Burnside. DOTD traffic cameras showed a vehicle with flames and heavy smoke coming from the hood of the car.

State police and fire crews assisted the scene.

Authorities reopened the roadway around 10:30 p.m.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the crash, or if anyone was injured. We've reached out to officials for more information.