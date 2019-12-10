Feuding men from St. Mary Parish tied to Canal Street shooting after Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of feuding men from St. Mary Parish are the ones who opened fire on Canal Street the weekend after Thanksgiving, injuring a dozen people, police said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities revealed the break in the case after executing a search of property in St. Mary earlier in the day and praised the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the case, too.

Sheriff Brett Stassi did not reveal much about the help, only that detectives in Iberville helped NOPD identify suspects ahead of the search activity work Tuesday.

Police identified the suspects as Stafford Starks, 21, and LaBryson Polidore, 22.

Starks has been arrested and Polidore is still wanted, NOLA.com reported.

Polidore is wanted on multiple charges of attempted second degree murder.

The police chief warned more arrests may follow.

"I want to thank... Iberville Parish for their vital assistance in making sure we brought these violent individuals to justice," the chief of the NOPD said Tuesday.