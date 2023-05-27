Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival

GONZALES - A Ferris wheel at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival broke down with passengers on board Friday night.

According to event organizers, one of the Ferris wheel's tires went flat which caused the ride to stop.

Festival workers were able to get all the passengers off the ride. No injuries were reported.

The tire is being replaced and the ride is expected to be fully operational for the remainder of the festival.