FEMA to provide funding to religious organization following natural disasters

BATON ROUGE - Since starting 40 years ago, FEMA has prohibited religious organizations from receiving assistance after disasters.

The agency is now changing its policy. FEMA will now allocate federal funding to help repair places of worship damaged in FEMA declared disasters. Officials say the policy isn't retroactive to prior disasters.

Over the next two weeks, FEMA is holding multiple workshops across the state to inform religious organizations and other private non-profit organizations about the process of participating in the distant assistance program. Click here to register for the meetings.

Meetings:

August 12 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Federal City Auditorium

2485 Guadalcanal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70114

August 13 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Beacon Light of Baton Rouge (Sanctuary)

7513 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70812

August 14 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

St. Tammany Parish OHSEP

620 North Tyler St., Covington, LA 70433

August 15 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Abdalla Hall

635 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506

August 16 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Calcasieu Parish EOC

901 Lake Shore Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70601

August 19 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Terrebonne Parish EOC

101 Government St., Gray, LA 70359

August 20 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Shriners Hospital for Children (Auditorium)

3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103

August 21 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Lincoln Parish EOC

161 Road Camp Road, Ruston, LA 71270

August 22 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Louisiana College (Cranberry Conference Center)

1140 College Dr., Pineville, LA 71360