FEMA to provide funding to religious organization following natural disasters
BATON ROUGE - Since starting 40 years ago, FEMA has prohibited religious organizations from receiving assistance after disasters.
The agency is now changing its policy. FEMA will now allocate federal funding to help repair places of worship damaged in FEMA declared disasters. Officials say the policy isn't retroactive to prior disasters.
Over the next two weeks, FEMA is holding multiple workshops across the state to inform religious organizations and other private non-profit organizations about the process of participating in the distant assistance program. Click here to register for the meetings.
Meetings:
August 12 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Federal City Auditorium
2485 Guadalcanal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70114
August 13 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Beacon Light of Baton Rouge (Sanctuary)
7513 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70812
August 14 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
St. Tammany Parish OHSEP
620 North Tyler St., Covington, LA 70433
August 15 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Abdalla Hall
635 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506
August 16 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Calcasieu Parish EOC
901 Lake Shore Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70601
August 19 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Terrebonne Parish EOC
101 Government St., Gray, LA 70359
August 20 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Shriners Hospital for Children (Auditorium)
3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103
August 21 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Lincoln Parish EOC
161 Road Camp Road, Ruston, LA 71270
August 22 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Louisiana College (Cranberry Conference Center)
1140 College Dr., Pineville, LA 71360
