FEMA setting up mobile centers in Ascension where storm victims can apply for aid

DONALDSONVILLE - FEMA is stationing mobile registration centers in Ascension Parish where those impacted by Hurricane Ida can apply for federal assistance in-person.

Local officials say anyone from a parish impacted by the storm can register for aid at the three sites, which will be set up a the following locations.

-Sunday, September 12 - Lemann Center (Parking Lot), 1000 Clay Street, Donaldsonville

-Monday, September 13 - Cabela’s, (Parking Lot), 2200 W Cabela’s Parkway, Gonzales

-Tuesday, September 14 - Sorrento Community Center (Parking Lot), 7471 Main Street

Sorrento

-Wednesday, September 15 - Paula Park, 16470 Paillette Street, Prairieville

Each location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

More information can be found here.