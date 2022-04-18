FEMA offering free tips for repairing post-flood homes

BATON ROUGE – FEMA is offering free information at area home-improvement stores about repairing or rebuilding homes damaged in the August flood.

Representatives will answer questions and offer home-improvement tips to prevent and lessen damage from disasters.

Most of the information is aimed at people who prefer "do-it-yourself" projects and general contractors.

Mitigation specialists will be in the following home improvement stores from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday from Oct. 31 through Nov. 12:

Ascension Parish

Lowe's

12484 Airline Highway

Gonzales, La.



East Baton Rouge Parish

84 Lumber

8675 S. Choctaw Drive

Baton Rouge, La.



Lafayette Parish

Walmart

1229 N.E. Evangeline Thruway

Lafayette, La.



Livingston Parish

Home Depot

2255 Home Depot Drive

Denham Springs, La.



Tangipahoa Parish

Lowe's

3007 U.S. 190 W.

Hammond, La.



Walmart

2799 W. Thomas St.

Hammond, La.

Free reference booklets, in English and Spanish, with information on protecting your home from flood damage, are available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.