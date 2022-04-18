Latest Weather Blog
FEMA offering free tips for repairing post-flood homes
BATON ROUGE – FEMA is offering free information at area home-improvement stores about repairing or rebuilding homes damaged in the August flood.
Representatives will answer questions and offer home-improvement tips to prevent and lessen damage from disasters.
Most of the information is aimed at people who prefer "do-it-yourself" projects and general contractors.
Mitigation specialists will be in the following home improvement stores from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday from Oct. 31 through Nov. 12:
Ascension Parish
Lowe's
12484 Airline Highway
Gonzales, La.
East Baton Rouge Parish
84 Lumber
8675 S. Choctaw Drive
Baton Rouge, La.
Lafayette Parish
Walmart
1229 N.E. Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette, La.
Livingston Parish
Home Depot
2255 Home Depot Drive
Denham Springs, La.
Tangipahoa Parish
Lowe's
3007 U.S. 190 W.
Hammond, La.
Walmart
2799 W. Thomas St.
Hammond, La.
Free reference booklets, in English and Spanish, with information on protecting your home from flood damage, are available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.
