FEMA finally issues funding for flood-damaged government housing in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - FEMA is finally coming through with $10.6 million dollars to rebuild the flood-damaged government housing project in Denham Springs. In 2016, 52 living units were destroyed, displacing more than 300 tenants.
"We never gave up," Housing Authority Director Fred Banks said. "We figured God would answer our prayer and he did."
The homes have been sitting empty and gutted since the catastrophic flood, and it could still be two years before the repair work is even complete.
"[Residents] have been calling, wanting to move back in," Banks said. "Some of them consider this their home."
Built in 1969, the complex was not in a designated flood zone. Before the damage, some residents had lived there for more than thirty years.
