FEMA and SBA disaster assistance deadline extended until Nov 14
BATON ROUGE – Residents who need FEMA assistance after August’s historic flooding have until Nov. 14 to apply for individual assistance.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement of the deadline extension on Wednesday afternoon.
FEMA hopes the additional time will make sure that everyone affected by the flooding will have an opportunity to register for FEMA assistance. Registration is still open in Acadia, Ascension, Avoyelles, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermillion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
The extension also moves the deadline to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Deadline for #laflood survivors to register with @fema for individual assistance extended to Nov. 14. #lagov— Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 12, 2016
The deadline to register for individual FEMA assistance was originally set for Oct. 13.
Residents can apply to FEMA online here or by calling the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362. FEMA phone lines are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
