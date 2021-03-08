Feds 'reviewing' LSU's Title IX report as university faces backlash

66°
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Education confirmed officials within the Office for Civil Rights are looking into the allegations laid out in an extensive report on LSU's handling of sexual misconduct allegations over the past several years. 

The department confirmed in a statement Monday that the Husch Blackwell report was being reviewed but did not say whether it was planning a formal investigation. 

LSU unveiled the highly anticipated report Friday, which detailed several instances of misconduct that were seemingly mishandled. Much of the report centered around LSU Athletics, the school's lack of a properly-staffed Title IX office and the reporting processwhich discouraged survivors from coming forward. 

On Monday, dozens of students held a sit-in at LSU's football offices and called for harsher punishment against faculty referenced in the report. Many of those protesters called for LSU to fire Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry, one of only two athletics employees disciplined in wake of the report. 

Ausberry's "failure to report" troubling incidents involving an LSU football player accused of abuse was one of the major missteps outlined in the Husch Blackwell's review. 

The report also made several references to former head football coach Les Miles, who was accused of misconduct on several occasions during his time at LSU.

