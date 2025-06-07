Federal grand jury indicts former Gonzales Fire Chief on child porn charges

BATON ROUGE – A federal grand jury decided Wednesday to indict a former Gonzales district fire chief with distributing and possessing child pornography.

United States Attorney Walt Green, 36-year-old Kristopher Johnson distributed text messages with child pornography on four different occasions between Nov. 6 and 7, 2015.

Johnson also possessed images of minors who were under 12-years-old.

Booking records indicate the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office made the arrest, but the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned the Attorney General's Office Cyber Crime Unit and Homeland Security investigators were also instrumental in Johnson's apprehension.