February 3 declared celebration of former Jaguars coach inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome declared Friday, February 3 to be Coach Roger Cador Day in celebration of the former Southern University baseball coach being inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Read the statement from the mayor's office below:

“I am proud to declare Friday, February 3, 2023 as Coach Roger Cador Day in Baton Rouge to commemorate his induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Omaha, Nebraska. Cador led the Southern University Jaguars through 33 seasons (1984-2017) and built one of the most successful Historically Black College/University programs in the nation. During his time, Cador led the Jaguars to two HBCU National Championships, 14 SWAC titles, 11 NCAA tournament appearances and compiled a 913-597-1 record. His program produced 10 All-Americans and 62 drafted players. Cador was named SWAC Coach of the Year 13 times and is a member of the SWAC Hall of Fame and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame for his time as a Southern University player from 1970 to 1973. Southern University has more inductions into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame than any other HBCU in the nation. Cador’s induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame Friday evening is well deserved and he will be representing our entire community in Omaha, Nebraska at the College Baseball Night of Champions ceremony.”