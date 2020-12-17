FDA committee meets Thursday to discuss authorization of Moderna's COVID vaccine

As frontline health care workers across the United States continue to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are meeting Thursday (Dec. 17) to discuss yet another seeming step forward in the fight against the coronavirus health crisis.

An FDA committee of health experts are analyzing Moderna's proposed COVID vaccination with the aim of concluding whether or not it's safe to be released to the public for emergency distribution.

According to CNN, the FDA has already publicly anticipated that a quick 'emergency use' authorization is likely.

The Moderna vaccine is very similar to Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine, CNN reports, adding that both use a new approach involving genetic material known as messenger RNA or mRNA.

"It's based on the same technology," Dr. Elissa Malkin, co-investigator for the Moderna Clinical Trial at the George Washington University in Washington, DC, told CNN.

"Really, they do seem quite similar," added Malkin, who has studied both the Pfizer and the Moderna data.

"I think they are very likely to authorize it quickly."

The technology does not require the actual virus to make the vaccine -- simply the genetic code, which is used to trick the body into making little bits that look like the outside "spike" protein of the virus, prompting an immune response.

Both have shown about 95% efficacy in preventing disease, both appear very safe and both have been tested in tens of thousands of volunteers across the US and the world.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday he hopes the FDA will issue an EUA Thursday.