FBI searching for New Orleans bank robbery suspect

2 hours 8 seconds ago Thursday, January 02 2020 Jan 2, 2020 January 02, 2020 8:37 PM January 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The FBI and NOPD are asking for the public's help identifying and finding a suspect responsible for two bank robberies in New Orleans. 

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. an unknown male suspect entered the Gulf Coast Bank and Trust company located on St. Charles Ave, presented a note demanding money and pulled out a handgun. The suspect fled before obtaining any money on a bicycle. 

30 minutes later the suspect entered a Capital One on Canal Street and also demanded money at gunpoint. This time he obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the bank on a bicycle. 

No one was hurt in either robbery.

The suspected is described as an African American male, between 5'11" and 6'1", 190 to 210 pounds, and approximately 40 to 50 years old. 

