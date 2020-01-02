Latest Weather Blog
FBI searching for New Orleans bank robbery suspect
NEW ORLEANS - The FBI and NOPD are asking for the public's help identifying and finding a suspect responsible for two bank robberies in New Orleans.
Thursday at 2:30 p.m. an unknown male suspect entered the Gulf Coast Bank and Trust company located on St. Charles Ave, presented a note demanding money and pulled out a handgun. The suspect fled before obtaining any money on a bicycle.
30 minutes later the suspect entered a Capital One on Canal Street and also demanded money at gunpoint. This time he obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the bank on a bicycle.
No one was hurt in either robbery.
The suspected is described as an African American male, between 5'11" and 6'1", 190 to 210 pounds, and approximately 40 to 50 years old.
