FBI requests public assistance in search for endangered missing girl, Isabel Shea Hicks

Federal authorities are asking the public for assistance in the search for a missing and endangered teenage girl named Isabel Hicks.

The FBI, in partnership with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, say 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks is believed to be in the company of a 34-year-old man named Bruce William Lynch who may be armed and dangerous.

Authorities warn that if seen, Lynch and Hicks should not be approached, but that law enforcement should be contacted immediately.

Hicks was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia on the morning of Oct.21. She is described as a 4'11 white female, about 120 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is described as a 5'10 white male, about 190 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

It's possible that Lynch is driving a light blue, almost silver, 2003 Toyota Matrix. The rear passenger door handle is missing on the vehicle. He may be using the following Virginia tags: VEM-9071, UXW-3614, and/or a yellow "Don't Tread on Me" tag 2499UT.

Investigators believe the two may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044.