55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal St. Landry Parish crash leaves one woman dead, a second hospitalized

2 hours 45 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 3:34 AM December 03, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: Paula Jones

OPELOUSAS – Authorities say a 61-year-old woman from Alexandria was killed in a Thursday morning crash on US Highway 71 in St. Landry Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified the woman as Debra A. Wunstel and said it was shortly before 8 a.m. when she was traveling along US 71 in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt that the wreck occurred.

Police say as Wunstel was traveling, another driver named Rachel Gremillion was headed south on US 71 in a Toyota Camry. 

For reasons still under investigation, police say Gremillion’s Camry veered into on-coming traffic and hit Wunstel's Cobalt head-on.

Both Gremillion and Wunstel were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both drivers were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, Wunstel passed away at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Trending News

According to police, this tragic crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days