Fatal St. Landry Parish crash leaves one woman dead, a second hospitalized

OPELOUSAS – Authorities say a 61-year-old woman from Alexandria was killed in a Thursday morning crash on US Highway 71 in St. Landry Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified the woman as Debra A. Wunstel and said it was shortly before 8 a.m. when she was traveling along US 71 in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt that the wreck occurred.

Police say as Wunstel was traveling, another driver named Rachel Gremillion was headed south on US 71 in a Toyota Camry.

For reasons still under investigation, police say Gremillion’s Camry veered into on-coming traffic and hit Wunstel's Cobalt head-on.

Both Gremillion and Wunstel were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both drivers were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, Wunstel passed away at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

According to police, this tragic crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.



