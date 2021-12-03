Latest Weather Blog
Fatal St. Landry Parish crash leaves one woman dead, a second hospitalized
OPELOUSAS – Authorities say a 61-year-old woman from Alexandria was killed in a Thursday morning crash on US Highway 71 in St. Landry Parish.
Louisiana State Police identified the woman as Debra A. Wunstel and said it was shortly before 8 a.m. when she was traveling along US 71 in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt that the wreck occurred.
Police say as Wunstel was traveling, another driver named Rachel Gremillion was headed south on US 71 in a Toyota Camry.
For reasons still under investigation, police say Gremillion’s Camry veered into on-coming traffic and hit Wunstel's Cobalt head-on.
Both Gremillion and Wunstel were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both drivers were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Sadly, Wunstel passed away at the hospital as a result of her injuries.
Trending News
According to police, this tragic crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jury could reach decision Friday in high-profile Livingston rape case
-
Following home demolition, squatter returns to property living in tents
-
Vets and legal experts meet to discuss ways to handle and prevent...
-
Ascension deputies cracking down on porch pirates ahead of Christmas
-
Watch: 10-year-old from Baton Rouge solves a Rubik's Cube in seconds
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge