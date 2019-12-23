57°
Fatal house fire kills one man in Webster Parish

3 hours 9 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CULLEN - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports that deputies are investigating a fatal fire in Cullen, a town in the northern part of Webster Parish. 

The Cullen Fire Department responded to the call in the 100 block of James Street just before 9 a.m., Sunday.

Officials discovered the body of an elderly man within the home's kitchen.

As investigators proceed with their analysis of the fatal incident, more information will be released. 

